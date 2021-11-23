Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of RUPRF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

