Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Rises By 20.0%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Shimizu has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.
About Shimizu
