Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Rises By 20.0%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Shimizu has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

