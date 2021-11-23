SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SOLCF stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
