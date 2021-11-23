SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SOLCF stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

