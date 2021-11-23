Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $6.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $31.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.75 to $34.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $39.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $741.20 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $337.83 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.