Amalgamated Bank Takes $191,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 107.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLNG opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

