Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $234.33

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CGJTF opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

