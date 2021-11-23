$26.72 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $26.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.45 to $29.71. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $22.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $107.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.25 to $111.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $114.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,926.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,848.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,662.64. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

