Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $716.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

