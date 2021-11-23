Man Group plc Makes New $243,000 Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

