Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.