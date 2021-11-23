AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,764 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,764 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gevo by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 357,812 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $3,068,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

