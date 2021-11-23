MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,266 CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CURO opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

