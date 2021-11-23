Man Group plc Makes New $256,000 Investment in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

