Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 41.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $876.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

