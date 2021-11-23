Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $804,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

