Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $760,000 Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.