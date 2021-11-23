Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 329,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.