LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 156.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of LX stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

