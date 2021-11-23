Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,043 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Gogo worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 288.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 71.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

