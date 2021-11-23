Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 116,953 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 2,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.