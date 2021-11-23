DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

