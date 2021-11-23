Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

