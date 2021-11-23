Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,687 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 276,245 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 245,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 317.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,510,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,963 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 and sold 239,600 shares valued at $6,347,553. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

