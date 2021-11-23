Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 294,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 105,884.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

