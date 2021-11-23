Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,930 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

