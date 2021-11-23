Financial Analysis: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) vs. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.01% 29.50% 6.88% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

85.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus target price of $202.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.82 $696.00 million $16.68 11.42 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines. The Technical Solutions segment provides professional services, including fleet support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas services. The company was founded on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Newport News, VA.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

