MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 21,996 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 702,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 289,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.55 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -975.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

