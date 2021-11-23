Analysts Set Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT at C$17.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58. The company has a market cap of C$538.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$18.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

