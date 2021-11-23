Comparing Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Media Group and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 1 7 12 1 2.62

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $297.53, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 468.74 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -3.12 Coupa Software $541.64 million 28.13 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -47.29

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Liquid Media Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

