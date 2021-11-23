Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.