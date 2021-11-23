Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.