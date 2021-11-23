Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $440,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of RA stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

