Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $3.63. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.83. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $318.19 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 687.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

