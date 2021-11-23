Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

