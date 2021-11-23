Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Jieun W. Choe Sells 20,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.55.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.