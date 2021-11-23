Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 164,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mplx were worth $31,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

