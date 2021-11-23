Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,961,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

