Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,832 shares of company stock worth $2,685,067 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

