Invesco Ltd. Acquires 127,385 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

