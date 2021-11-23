Walleye Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

