Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 14,958 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 12.56% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIE stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.