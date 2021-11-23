48,405 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

