$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 515.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $237.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.04. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

