Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Capri worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,634,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

