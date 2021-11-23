Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NUVL opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

