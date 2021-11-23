Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NUVL opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
