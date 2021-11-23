Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

