Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.