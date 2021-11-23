MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

