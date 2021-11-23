Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $30,700,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Copa by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after purchasing an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

