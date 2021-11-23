Escape Hunt’s (ESC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:ESC opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.49. The stock has a market cap of £31.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. Escape Hunt has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

