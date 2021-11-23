Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,493.33 ($19.51).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The company has a market capitalization of £27.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,509.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,655.93. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

